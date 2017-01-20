OPP end search for missing snowmobiler in Kahshe Lake without finding body

GRAVENHURST — The search for a missing snowmobiler who apparently went through the ice in south Gravenhurst Saturday night has ended without results.

Provincial police from the Bracebridge detachment say they responded to a call of a snow vehicle that reportedly went into the water near Sopher’s Landing in Kahshe Lake in Gravenhurst just before 8 p.m. on Saturday January 14.

In the absence of any further information or physical evidence, the search has been concluded, say police.

Witnesses reported seeing a snowmobile travelling north on the Trent Severn Waterway in an area known as McLean Bay and then the snowmobile turned west into the Severn River where it went into open water and disappeared.

Bracebridge OPP and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) along with the Gravenhurst Fire Department and the Orillia Fire Department conducted a search of the area that could safely be accessed. Given the isolated location and unstable condition of the ice, the OPP contacted the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination centre (JRCC) based in Trenton, ON who dispatched search and rescue resources including a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter and personnel to the scene.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit with the support of the OPP Aviation Services, OPP SAVE team and the OPP ERT team conducted an exhaustive search the water and surrounding land and did not locate the snowmobile or operator.

Police are asking anyone with information, who may have witnessed this event or have information regarding the possible identity of the involved operator to contact Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.