Hospitals set up patient, family advocacy group

MUSKOKA — A new patient advocacy committee has begun meeting to advise local hospital officials.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare said Friday it has announced its new Patient and Family Advisory Committee, which met for the first time on January 18.

They say Building on MAHC’s vision to centre care around patients and families, the Patient and Family Advisory Committee is a way to bring the patient and family perspective into consideration when developing policies, programs and services.

It says the committee also provides MAHC with another way to listen to our patients and improve their experience through a patient/family voice, and an opportunity for patients and families to assume an advisory role and actively participate in the development of new programs, facility changes, and new processes.

“We were very pleased to receive 15 applications over a month-long period in the fall,” says Natalie Bubela, chief executive officer.

“Through interviews of the applicants we explored why they wanted to be a member of our PFAC. We talked with them about the skills and qualities they would bring that would help them fulfill the role of a patient/family advisor including sharing perspectives that would benefit other patients’ and families’ experiences.”

The committee includes 10 Patient/Family Advisors: Debbie Provan, Donna Denny, Aaron Goodchild, Tammy Purvis-Ford, Robert Martin, Trudy Franklin, Linda Shier, Pat Looker, Bill Paterson and Brian Ferguson, and members of MAHC’s administration. The committee is co-chaired by chief quality and nursing executive Karen Fleming, and Donna Denny.

The committee meets monthly and report to the senior leadership team.

For more information about the committee, visit mahc.ca and click on the “About MAHC” tab, then the Community Engagement section to find the Patient and Family Advisory Committee webpage.