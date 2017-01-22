MacTier social justice advocate MacDonald among hundreds of thousands ‘Pussy Power’ protestsers

MacTier native and social justice advocate Dawn MacDonald was among close to half a million women and men in Washington. D.C. Saturday to protest Donald’s Trump’s presidency.

“Just wow! Now time for wine. We made it. Totally peaceful march. ‘Excuse me and thank you were the words of the day.’ So proud,” she tweeted in the afternoon ater the Women’s March on Washington, one of dozens around the world.

“What a great day. It was amazing! Met so many amazing people.”

The Toronto public relations worker estimated the crowd at 500,000.

“My grandfather was an American and I stand convicted to be here marching with my American sisters.”