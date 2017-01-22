Horticulture meeting on English gardens re-scheduled to Jan. 24 due to ice
GRAVENHURST – The first meeting of the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society for 2017 was delayed a week due the icy conditions and will be held on January 24th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre.
The topic will be English Gardens, presented by Christina Van Klink, of Muskoka Gardens & More.
Forget snow and ice; think gardening for an evening.
Annual membership $10, plus hall fee $2/meeting.
Non-members $5 per meeting. For further information, call Gilberte Lambert 705-687-5415.
