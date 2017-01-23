Central Muskoka Rotary, churches Syrian refugee sponsors ready to welcome first family in January

BRACEBRIDGE — More good news for Syrians in Muskoka.

Last week the Syrian Refuge Group found out their family was approved by late this spring.

And Monday, representatives of the Central Muskoka Community Syrian Relief Committee (CMCSRC) confirmed that one of the two families sponsored by the group is scheduled to arrive in Bracebridge later this month.

The Syrian family of four includes a mother and three sons aged 8-14 who lost their home in the conflict and lived in Egypt and Jordan for 5 years. Tragically, the father died after contracting influenza and not being able to access health care in Egypt in 2013.

A humanitarian group in Jordan assisted the mother to complete the paperwork and apply to come to Canada.

According to the CMCSRC, they arrived in Toronto in July, 2016, settled temporarily, and “have not been well-supported with hands-on assistance since their arrival.”

The committee says the family is looking forward to the significant support that CMCSRC will provide. They want to meet Canadians and become Canadian as soon as they can.

The CMCSRC has secured a 3 bedroom duplex, will manage the move and set up of the duplex and is taking steps to get the children transferred into local schools immediately upon their arrival in late January.

The CMCSRC is a group of representatives from the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, and the Rotary Club of Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes, Bracebridge, and six area churches (St Josephs Roman Catholic Church, Bracebridge, St Thomas Anglican Church, Bracebridge, Knox Presbyterian Church, Bracebridge, Harvest Bible Chapel Muskoka, Bracebridge, St Marks Anglican Church Milford Bay/Parish of Muskoka Lakes, and Trinity St Albans Anglican Church, Bala/All Saints Anglican Church MacTier.

According to Linda Brouillette, co-chair of CMCSRC: “We are very excited to welcome this family to our community and are looking forward to providing hands-on assistance to them as they continue to adjust to life in Canada.”

CMCRSC says it continues to work towards bringing the second family to the community. They are awaiting interviews with our government representatives as they struggle as refugees in Lebanon. In an effort to encourage the timely processing of this family’s application, the CMCSRC has reached out to the federal government, local MP Tony Clement for assistance and are participating in a national coalition called Canada 4 Refugees.

CMCSRC’s effort to bring two families to the area has been successful in raising all of the required funds to support them. The group is also ready operationally to welcome the families, with a wealth of skilled committee members and other volunteers, and tremendous in-kind donations such as furnishings for their homes. CMCRSC is very grateful for the warm support of our communities in helping to bring these families to safety.