Polak happy to see Rotary putting on fireworks at Fire & Ice Festival Saturday in Bracebridge at 6:30 p.m.

BRACEBRIDGE — Rotary will put the fireworks in the Bracebridge Fire & Ice Festival Saturday evening at The Falls.

And no one is happier than Rotarian Jean Polak, who will be watching this time.

She’s “doing fine” and expects to be back at her law practice next month, after an accident last fall that burned her badly while she was in charge of setting off the fireworks at the club’s District Conference in Minnett.

Polak told MuskokaTODAILY.com this week that she’s “doing well generally,” and just has some more surgery around her right eye in February.

Andrew Smellie, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge’s fireworks committee chair, said in a release that as a result of the accident, the fireworks team has implemented a number of measures designed to enhance safety measures for the club’s volunteers who have let off the fireworks safely for the past number of years.

According to Smellie, “Rotary’s Fireworks Team has undertaken a full review of there procedures and protocols. The new measures were designed with a key focus to ensure the safety of the team during the set-up, execution and clean-up for the shows.”

Smellie says in the release the group has worked with Natural Resources Canada and the federal department responsible for administering the Explosives Act and Regulations, to make sure the added measures comply with the regulations.”

The Rotary Club Fireworks display is one of dozens of activities taking place at the Downtown BIA’s 2nd Annual Fire and Ice Festival taking place during the weekend festival.

The fireworks are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen at the lower end of Manitoba Street overlooking Bracebridge Bay.

Bracebridge will also be the place to be on July 1 for Canada’s 150TH Annual Birthday Celebration. There will be activities throughout the day in Downtown Bracebridge, topped off Rotary’s giant fireworks show you simply don’t want to miss, the club says.