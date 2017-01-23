Muskoka To-DAILY

St. James kicks off 150th year of celebration

Photos, story Lois Cooper | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Sunday saw the Anglican Church in Gravenhurst kick off a year-long celebration of its 151st year with a guest preacher and an afternoon concert, both of which were uplifting.

In the afternoon FOG – Five Old Guys – harmonized beautifully, leaving the crowd wanting more.

With Ian Donaldson, first tenor; Ken Herron, second tenor; Dave Rasmussen, baritone and Earl Ingleson, bass; accompanied by John Reynolds on piano, the audience thrilled to songs such as: “There’s a Meeting Here Tonight”; “This Could be the Day”; “He Ain’t Heavy”; “All I Have to Do is Dream”; “Can’t Help Falling in Love”; “Embraceable You”; “Put Your Head on My Shoulder”; “Till There was You”; “What a Wonderful World;” and “Java Jive.”

Watch www.muskokatodaily.com for future free concerts and guest speakers each month in this celebratory year.

February’s concert takes place on Saturday, February 18, at 2 p.m. at St. James.

It features Northwood Brass — a brass quintet comprised of members of the Muskoka Concert Band.

It promises to be another fantastic day at St. James Anglican Church.

At the morning church service …

Rev. Gail Marie Henderson touched on her journey from Gravenhurst parishioner to a minister and on the future of organized Christianity.

“Oh my, it’s been almost 30 years,” she said, “since my family and I arrived to St. James from Ignace, in north western Ontario — and a church so tiny the furnace was situated in the middle of the nave, surrounded by six half-pint pews.

“We arrived to St. James at the end of your 125th anniversary year.

“Stewart Laughton, of the Canadian Brass, was accompanying the pipe organ, with a grandeur I had only experienced in the largest of cathedrals. We sat up in the balcony and tears of awe and wonder flowed as I experienced the holiness of this place, never once thinking you would shepherd me to priesthood. From that balcony, I knew I was home.

“Every corner of St. James holds rich memories for me.”

She went on: “My youngest, dressed in sleepers would fall asleep under the front pew on many Christmas eves. My daughter served as an acolyte, and again my tears flowed because as a young girl, I was barred from any liturgical participation, but oh, how I longed to carry those candles.

“My oldest son carried the processional cross, and one Good Friday as he was laying the cross on the altar he dinged the middle presence light hanging in the sanctuary. There was not a single judgement passed.

“I was sitting in the second pew, just about where Karen is and Jack Huggett was sitting behind me. He leaned forward and placed his hand on my shoulder, both of us praying the swinging lamp would cease picking up momentum — we sure didn’t need three presence lights to come crashing down.

“St. James is filled with memories. It was here where my health went south. It was through this ‘crash and burn time’ that the cross became my strength, no longer a mere doctrinal statement, but an alive, life-giving truth.

“Reminiscing is what an anniversary year is about — but it would be a shame to reduce our remembering to mere sentimentality.

“Today is Epiphany 3. We are in the season the church “shows forth” the person of Jesus, as the Christ.

“The moments I have just reminisced about from our dozen years at St. James serve as little Epiphany moments.

“A sleeping toddle illuminates God’s peace. A young girl liturgically engaged reveals God’s justice.

“A dinged light creates the opportunity for forgiveness to be made real. And a hand that steadies brings God’s compassion and mercy.

“God promises to be with us always. All the ‘dips and doodles’ of congregational life bear witness to this life-giving promise, but too often we are blind and deaf to the Spirit speaking to us through the ordinary circumstances all around us, or through the quiet longings of our hearts.

“The mission of the Church during the Epiphany season is to bring God’s light into our darkness — into the dark places in our soul that lives unaware of being loved, cherished and delighted in by our God of Love that can do more than we can ask or imagine.

“We often miss the evangelical expectation that undergirds the Epiphany season. In showing forth Jesus, the Church anticipates congregations will experience fresh ‘aha’ moments, transforming, conversional waking up anew to who God is and to whom we are as his people. We are not a dying people, but people of new life.

“The Church is a very different place than it was when I first stood in this pulpit as a lay reader. Our society has become disinterested, even resistant to worship as we practise it. “There was no diocesan strategic plan, no executive archdeacon or a congregational development officer, and no Bishop’s Recommendation to close little churches.

“By the way, how closing little churches illuminates our living God of hope totally escapes me.

“For me, these systemic changes and challenges reveal a diocese struggling to find a direction in times of unprecedented societal change, and all congregations are struggling.

“During this anniversary year allow your memories to show you where God has been active among you. Allow these memories to be the seeds for new life, and what ever you do, do not be afraid of newness of life and the vitality it brings among you. It is what you were made for.

“We are in a ‘figure it out as we go along Church,’ because no one knows how to be an Anglican Church in a post Christendom, increasingly secular society.

“Jesus brought new life. He stirred things up and moved outside of the status quo. He called the most unsuspecting of followers — not academics, not theologians, not liturgists but ordinary people, but fisherman like James and John, Andrew and Peter. God works through the ordinariness of our lives, as they are offered.

“As long as we keep our hearts in the right direction, all will be well, and that direction was well articulated in the 11th century by St. Bernhard who prayed: ‘May we see God more clearly, love God more dearly, and follow God more nearly.’

“As we make this prayer increasingly our own we will find sure footing for our changing times.

“Happy 150th Anniversary St. James.”