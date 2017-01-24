Getting Ahead ‘investigators’ to graduate Monday from YW’s 3rd poverty awareness program

HUNTSVILLE — YWCA Muskoka and North Muskoka Led Practitioner Clinic will be celebrating Jan. 30 with ‘investigators’ (Participants) who have completed the fourth Getting Ahead initiative in Huntsville for individuals living in poverty or on lower incomes.

The group gathered once a week for 15 weeks at the Practitioner Clinic and has been examining the impact poverty has on themselves, their families and their communities.

Community leaders have been invited by group participants to the celebration lunch to witness their ‘community assessment’ and to chat with the investigators.

According to a YW news release, the aim of Getting Ahead is to provide a safe, agenda-free learning environment. Investigators:

 reflect on and examine their lives

 examine their own experience of poverty as well as explore issues in the community that impact poverty – banking; housing; jobs; transportation

 assess their own resources

 enjoy the power that comes from solving problems and controlling their own lives

 make plans for their own future stories

 offer ideas for building a prosperous community, and

 create a support network to assist them in achieving their goals.

“This program examines the outside influences on poverty; the role of the individual in creating their own future story and the performance and role of the community,” says Liz Angell, Getting Ahead Coordinator and Facilitator. “It is astounding to see the strength and resourcefulness of individuals who struggle to make ends meet and I feel humbled to be a part of the group.”

This program has been made possible with support through the District of Muskoka, Ontario Trillium Foundation, and the North Muskoka Led Practitioner Clinic.

The same Getting Ahead program is currently being offered in Bracebridge by the Bracebridge Out of The Cold Program; and has just finished in Gravenhurst at the Trinity United Church.

For more information about this project and Circles®, a community initiative to reduce poverty please contact Angell, project coordinator, at 705-645-9827, email; langell@ywcamuskoka.com or visit www.ywcamuskoka.com.