$100,000 Canada 150 FedNor grant for Oakley Square community Centre in Vankoughnet

BRACEBRIDGE — Vankoughnet residents will be celebrating Canada’s next big birthday with a little more cheer thanks to FedNor and Ottawa’s 150th Community Infrastructure Program.

The federal government says in a release Tuesday that it is investing $100,000 to complete vital infrastructure upgrades to Oakley Village Square in the Town of Bracebridge.

Identified as a local priority, this strategic initiative will help transform an important community asset into a modern facility that is structurally sound and energy efficient.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor, today announced this Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program investment.

The funding will be used to install a new roof and flooring, upgrade insulation, masonry, and exterior cladding, as well as complete interior enhancements and fire safety improvements.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) funding, delivered in Northern Ontario through FedNor, is part of the Government of Canada’s coordinated approach to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. These investments across Canada will help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities, and celebrate Canada’s rich heritage and history.

Quick facts:

 CIP 150 is designed to leave a lasting legacy by supporting the rehabilitation or improvement of existing community infrastructure assets and facilities across the country that promote community and cultural benefits for the public.

 FedNor is delivering this program in Northern Ontario with an allocation of $10.4 million over two years, ending March 31st, 2018.

“The Government of Canada is investing in vital infrastructure upgrades across the country to ensure today and tomorrow’s generations have access to safe, modern and efficient community and cultural facilities. Our investment to revitalize Oakley Village Square will help the community to continue to provide residents with a central location for social activities of all kinds,” said Bains.

Added Graydon Smith, Mayor of Bracebridge: “We are extremely pleased that the Government of Canada shares our vision for an improved Oakley Village Square. The FedNor investment will greatly improve and strengthen this important community hub, not only for the people of Vankoughnet, but for all residents of Bracebridge. We offer our thanks to Minister Bains and look forward to the transformation this investment will bring.”