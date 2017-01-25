‘Muskoka for the Win’ new online retail clothing business opens Wednesday with Facebook ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.
GRAVENHURST — Get online Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Gravenhurst’s newest business.
Mayor Paisley Donaldson will take part in the town’s premiere Facebook Live Event by broadcasting a ribbon cutting/official welcome for Gravenhurst’s newest e-commerce business, ‘Muskoka for the Win’.
The Facebook Live broadcast will see Donaldson officially welcoming the business, a live overview of some of the available products and offer viewers/followers the ability to participate in a brief Q&A with business owners Graeme Murray and Adam Crockatt.
Muskoka for the Win is an e-commerce clothing retail business just established in Gravenhurst.
LOCATION: Exclusively online at www.facebook.com/Gateway2Muskoka
For more info, contact owners:
Graeme Murray – murray29@gmail.com
Adam Crockatt – info@muskokaforthewin.com
Or go to their website at www.muskokaforthewin.com
Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26455
Recent Comments