‘Muskoka for the Win’ new online retail clothing business opens Wednesday with Facebook ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.

GRAVENHURST — Get online Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Gravenhurst’s newest business.

Mayor Paisley Donaldson will take part in the town’s premiere Facebook Live Event by broadcasting a ribbon cutting/official welcome for Gravenhurst’s newest e-commerce business, ‘Muskoka for the Win’.

The Facebook Live broadcast will see Donaldson officially welcoming the business, a live overview of some of the available products and offer viewers/followers the ability to participate in a brief Q&A with business owners Graeme Murray and Adam Crockatt.

Muskoka for the Win is an e-commerce clothing retail business just established in Gravenhurst.

LOCATION: Exclusively online at www.facebook.com/Gateway2Muskoka

For more info, contact owners:

Graeme Murray – murray29@gmail.com

Adam Crockatt – info@muskokaforthewin.com

Or go to their website at www.muskokaforthewin.com