‘Fix is in’ on future of Woodchester Villa in Bracbridge, says historian Boyer

LETTER TO EDITOR: The following letter from local historian and author was sent to the Town of Bracebridge re: their decision on the future of Woodcheser Villa. He says Wed. Jan. 25 council will meet as planning committee to consider a report on the future of unique heritage asset Woodchester Villa. The report was distributed to Muskoka news media, so I thought you’d best have this letter I’ve sent to Mayor Graydon Smith and Councillors, as the person who proposed an alternative to letting Muskoka Conservancy occupy the treasured asset for office space with minimal public access. Boyer says, however, it appears “the fix is in.”

Mayor Graydon Smith, members of Bracebridge Town Council

Your Worship and Dear Councillors:

Because I accepted your request to offer an alternative future for Woodchester than the one proposed last year by the Town’s civil service, I worked diligently to present you with the Octagon Option.

Eight months ago, after I’d submitted extensive materials and spoken to you about redeveloping Woodchester as a “must-see” feature attraction in Bracebridge, you directed your civil service to prepare a new report on the various plans.

At that time, the plan your civil service favoured, to the exclusion of all else, was Woodchester’s full-time occupancy by Muskoka Conservancy, a concept born of extensive collaboration between the town’s staff and a recently retired town councillor who’d become director of Conservancy. That proposal envisaged Woodchester’s future as office space for Conservancy with a variety pack of secondary possibilities entailing incidental public use. It was urged upon you last year and is still being urged upon you now.

In those intervening eight months, I was never contacted to elaborate upon pragmatic ways and means for realizing the Octagon Option as a major Bracebridge attraction. In stark contrast, more than a year of extensive interaction between Conservancy’s director and Town civil servants about their mutually favoured plan shows an uneven hand how staff places options before you.

The Octagon Option is narrowcast in this report.

Purporting to present you its “Alignment with Cultural Plan Goals” it uses these words—“Exhibits would highlight the heritage aspects of the building and Bird family”—to completely misstate my proposal. Misconstruing the Octagon Option as this report does consistently need not be attributed to intentional bias, since living together in a small town we can less controversially ascribe it just to shoddy due diligence and mere failure to consult. Fortunately, you do not have to rely solely on this uni-directional report from your civil service. You have in your files my own accurate statement of the Octagon Option.

The alternative I presented is to use new technology to tell a much wider story of Muskoka, as viewed through this unique venue, and through the human interest connection to a courageous, inventive leading family of our District—for a much wider audience.

Moreover, the Octagon Option was presented to you, not as filtered and misrepresented in this report, but in the only context which justifies Council doing anything about Woodchester at all—increasing economic prosperity and expanding public awareness.

Economic prosperity includes now cashing in the dividends from years of planning, work, and spending some $22 million to enhance Woodchester’s “front yard”—properties expropriated to improve the appearance coming into the Town centre along Entrance Drive; parks created and upgraded around Bracebridge Bay; properties (mostly derelict boathouses and storage sheds) expropriated around the Bay; creating and maintaining two high quality municipal parking lots; opening up heritage trails with interpretive signage and lookouts; completing a high-standards restoration and upgrade of the second generating station by the falls; and support for entrepreneurial merchants enhancing the main street.

Expanding public awareness includes capitalizing on the uniqueness of Muskoka and Bracebridge as District capital. Heritage tourism is increasing in Ontario, a safe, convenient, and rewarding destination in comparison with many of the world’s other formerly appealing places. In this context, you control a recognized heritage structure with potential to be a state-of-exhibit-art draw that engages a broad public audience. “The Octagon” as proposed (not as presented in the low-analysis format of this report) can be a high calibre destination for tourists, community visitors (what else to show visiting friends and relatives?), school children’s heritage awareness tours, and students of architecture and design from Toronto and elsewhere. Bringing people to Bracebridge and Muskoka is our economic lifeblood.

The delays and false starts over the past decade in actualizing Woodchester’s potential have been many.

The first delay was not revitalizing the asset when attendance figures alone proved it was time to hit the refresh button. Santa’s Village, which has brought millions of dollars to town and created thousands of jobs since 1955, had its best year yet in 2016—not because it remained static, as Woodchester was allowed to do since the 1970s, but because it constantly adjusted to changing times and visitor expectations.

During that lost decade, the out-of-sight, out-of-mind fate of Woodchester contributed to physical deterioration of the building, necessitating the magnificent restoration for which you can be proud. The all-in cost of $1.5 million was money well spent—provided the asset now yields dividends as an engaging learning venue for a wide public. Doing so will also honour the community-building inspiration of local citizens decades ago, acting through Bracebridge Rotary Club, to first acquire Woodchester, make it a house museum, and then gift it to the Town.

More false starts came by relying on contemporary “planning” procedures of hiring non-local consultants to ask locals what to do and then serving up a hodgepodge of incompatible suggestions in a report using template formats and mind-numbing jargon. Having spent $¼ million of FedNor’s money to get that far, in what was erroneously touted as a “Tourism Opportunities Study,” you at least had a report recommending three options for Woodchester. Significantly, at that juncture, the turning-point decision was to ask for more information about only one of those options. That one, perversely, contemplated “mixed use” of the Woodchester premises, despite the reality that the small building can only succeed in a viable way if it is dedicated to a clear single use.

Proceeding down that self-limiting route made Woodchester’s occupancy by Conservancy seem compatible with a planning purpose. Conservancy would, following rezoning and further expenditure of significant town funds, use the building for office purposes, with a loose cluster of attendant roles paraded as representing “mixed use.”

The sense that something better should be possible caused you to put brakes on the Conservancy’s plan and seek suggestions from the public.

When learning of this, I contacted Town officials to be added to the list of those responding to your call, puzzled to be told there would be “no formal presentations,” just a public meeting at which people could make suggestions. “We won’t have a speaker’s list, just pass the mic around.” Your civil service, having carriage of the matter, held that open meeting. A number of you attended, but only as audience members rather than recipients of serious alternate plans.

You heard pitches by Conservancy for its own use of Woodchester (despite the meeting’s express purpose being to glean alternatives to that), my brief outline of an interactive interpretive centre as a prime tourist attraction, then notions about a tea room, an Essiac centre, and other ungrounded proposals that were déjà vu Golder Associates public consultations. If civil servants advising you about alternatives wanted to surround the entire subject of Woodchester with fog, no better night could have been orchestrated. As a result, having taken your request seriously, I prepared a formal submission for you about the Octagon Option.

This plan is inaccurately and unfairly presented in the report you have now received. Revenues are under-estimated. New spin-off revenues over time are not addressed. Staff costs are over-estimated. Fund-raising for the Octagon Option has been omitted entirely.

Comparisons are not applied with rigour. A 28-person limit is stipulated for visitors to The Octagon interpretive centre due to weight load; wedding parties Conservancy will book and receive money from are not mentioned as facing this restriction. Opening up “historic site lines” is proposed, but in the Octagon Option this includes expropriating two properties while for Conservancy what this entails is simply not addressed. The cost of directional signage is included for the Octagon Option, not for Conservancy use. Behind that absent comparison, of course, is the really important unstated comparison: one plan has an express goal of bringing people into central Bracebridge, the other intentionally does not.

Where figures are supplied, such as 10 visitors per day for The Octagon, these are worse than low-balled. They represent a complete misunderstanding of what has been proposed, and its’ potential. Attendance figures from the final operating years of “Woodchester Villa” cannot give any measure of future visits to a vastly different facility.

The report, purporting to summarize the “Octagonal Interpretive Centre” option at p. 7, is wrong in #15, #16, and #17. Tours are self-directed, only one employee is required on site, the second floor would include visitor space not administrative offices. These and other serious errors reflect that for the past eight months no due diligence was conducted to clarify any of these aspects, nor the even more important implementation plans, with me. Had that occurred, you’d occupy a less frustrating space than you do now.

You have a decision to make.

You are now asked to authorize formal negotiations to implement a plan that resulted from extensive meetings between Town employees and Conservancy. Conservancy itself has experienced many changes in directors, officers, staff, and premises the past four years, in the course of which emphasis increased on conserving Muskoka’s natural assets, eclipsing its former twin pillar of “build heritage,” when as under Ken Black’s leadership, for example, I worked long and hard with him and others striving to establish a much needed Muskoka Public Archives.

Quite apart from Conservancy’s reorientation, under-reported to you, and quite different from skill-sets needed for wetland preservation in contrast to custodial occupancy of a heritage town structure, the report only mentions vague intent about developing historical information panels over time, without parameters or deadlines or duty to complete, yet asks you to agree that these tentative waves at heritage are sufficient for negotiating a partnership.

The overriding test—“Best use of Woodchester”—lacks rigour of analysis, or even good explanation. Yet “best use” is deemed not to be a tourist-drawing educational interactive centre, but public-excluding office use for one organization. Without rigorous and holistic criteria being applied, the report does not even disclose how Conservancy came to be preferred sole-sourced occupant.

What meetings did Town staff hold with other operating entities that could successfully develop Woodchester more in keeping with your goals for revitalizing the town centre, boosting tourism, and stimulating economic activity?

What efforts were even made by your staff to survey organizations currently active in Muskoka tourism that you might “partner” with to realize the Octagon Option?

What most hobbles the Octagon Option is resolute refusal to apply creative imagination to any alternative to the plan Town civil servants embraced more than a year ago as a plausibly justifiable exit strategy. This is reflected in a report which does not do what you asked for, as a prelude to making a decision with far-reaching consequences.

It took eight months for your civil service to generate this report which re-presents the same limited plan that caused you to halt and ask if there wasn’t some better idea. You got the report just days before your first demanding meeting of 2017. That makes it hard on you to read, reflect, and gain responses in so short a time, but makes it easy, in such conditions, for the civil service-Conservancy’s well nurtured plan to appear as really the only best choice.

You need more time. You deserve more evidence of the Octagon Option having financial and operational viability, beyond the uncanvassed assumptions that infuse this report.

You are, as I trust you’ll begin to appreciate, being directed to accept a tired camel instead of a prize racehorse.

As ever, J. Patrick Boyer,

Bracebridge