Illegal transport of polar bear skins from Quebec nets $10,000 fine for man, company

ROBERVAL, QUE. — A Quebec company and a Quebec man have been convicted and fined a total of $10,000 for exporting polar bear skins from their province to other parts of the country.

Envirnoment and Climate Change Canada say in a release Thursday that Nature 3M Inc., of Normandin, Que., and Marcel Parisien, of Repentigny, Que., were convicted in court for exporting polar bear skins to the Canadian market without complying with existing regulations.

During sentencing on January 20, 2017, Nature 3M Inc. and Marcel Parisien were each fined $5,000 for the export of polar bear skins from Quebec to other provinces, in contravention of the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act.

The total penalty of $10,000 will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund.

The release says the investigation was conducted by Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers in partnership with Quebec’s Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs wildlife protection officers.

Quick facts:

To ensure that the sustainable trade of wildlife species does not undermine conservation efforts, the Act forbids the interprovincial transport of certain species taken, possessed, distributed, or transported in contravention of any provincial acts or regulations. In all cases, the Act applies to an animal, alive or dead, as well as to its parts and any derived products.

Exports from Quebec are not permitted unless all related provincial regulatory requirements are met and all required documents are present along with the specimen (issuance of a permit).

The Environmental Damages Fund is administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Created in 1995, it provides a mechanism for directing funds received as a result of fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will benefit our environment.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Wildlife Enforcement Directorate makes significant efforts to ensure the protection of wildlife species and their habitat is respected by businesses and individuals.

Associated link:

Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act