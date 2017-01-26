Muskoka Conservancy will not be moving into Woodchester Villa, town forms another committee for its future

By Patrick Boyer | Special to Muskoka TODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE — The sun came up last night at Bracebridge town council.

It dissolved controversy that has hung over the Town’s octagonal heritage building for half a decade. It shed light on a path forward to ensure Muskoka’s rich past is shared with a wide audience in an engaging new way.

Muskoka Conservancy, which town staff hoped would occupy “Woodchester,” understandably concluded this facility is now surplus to its needs.

Conservancy has become well established in central Bracebridge on Quebec Street. The building’s owner has upgraded the premises to accommodate Conservancy’s activities. The Conservancy will remain focused on its primary mandate, not diverted by also having to operate a tourist attraction.

Conservancy now shares its Quebec Street premises with another major organization, Riverstone Environmental, providing great synergy for both.

Under the leadership of its board and resourceful executive director Scott Young, Muskoka Conservancy just completed its most successful year ever.

Also related, another key environmental organization, Friends of the Muskoka Watershed, had considered occupying the heritage octagon structure, but last summer instead landed superior facilities for its water research and education outreach in the Muskoka Discovery Centre at Gravenhurst, which itself is a superiorly led organization and has a new mandate on “water.”

Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney spoke forcefully about the need to get a clear fix on what people of Bracebridge hope to accomplish with the Town’s magnificent octagonal building.

He lamented that council had not been able to form that vision a half-decade ago, when it became mandatory to restore the damaged landmark building.

He stated, with the passion of exasperation, that no clear purpose had been established for why the town was spending $1.5 million on the project.

Council responded to this new-felt urgency, and at the suggestion of councillors Don Smith and Barb McMurray, formed a small working group to get a plan with public support. The focused working group consists of Rick Maloney, Don Smith, and Barb McMurray, plus two citizens they will elect, and a town staff member.

Responding to concerns of councillor Steve Clement about state of the octagon until the vacant structure becomes operational again, Bracebridge’s chief executive officer, John Sisson, explained how proper steps had already been taken under his direction, and how head of the public works department, Walter Schmid, will ensure that requisite measures continue to be followed, while the working group comes up with a plan for Council to implement.

Peter Bird, in attendance with his wife and their daughter Michelle, glowed with joy at the prospect of how the Bird Family home, constructed in 1882 and acquired by Bracebridge Rotary Club in 1978 to restore as “a public historic site,” could now reprise that role.

A condition of the Club in 1979 was that a “Bracebridge Historical Society” be formed to run the house museum. With that Society organized and the building restored and outfitted as a museum, it was gifted to the Town and opened its doors to the public on June 20, 1980.