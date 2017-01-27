Road closures make free Bracebridge Transit best way to see Fire & Ice Festival Saturday

BRACEBRIDGE – If you’re getting out to enjoy the Fire & Ice Festival here Saturday, a great way is to use free public transit all day into the evening to avoid parking hassles.

But due to some road closures including the main street Manitoba Street, residents and visitors are advised of the following Bracebridge Transit schedule changes that day.

 Fares: Ridership on Saturday, January 28 will be FREE.

 Additional Temporary Bus Stops: Three (3) additional temporary Bracebridge Transit stops will be added to the route.

Two (2) of these stops, the former Zellers Parking Lot and the Hiram Street Parking Lot, will assist in shuttling event attendees to and from the Temporary Overflow Parking Area at the former Zellers Parking Lot located at 505 Hwy 118 West.

The third stop located near 168 Muskoka Road (The Legion), Bus Stop No. 44b, will be used as an alternative to the temporary closure of Bus Stop No. 44.

 Service Hours: Bracebridge Transit will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., providing an extra hour of service into the evening. The service will continue to operate on its normal hourly schedule but on an alternative route, to avoid the closure areas and to accommodate the three (3) additional temporary bus stops.

 Temporary Bus Stop Closures: Due to the closure of Manitoba Street from Ida Street to Ontario Street for the entire day to vehicular traffic, a number of Bracebridge Transit stops will be affected along its regular route.

In addition, Ecclestone Drive from Young Street to Ontario Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate the fireworks show at 6:30 p.m.

For further information, contact: Bracebridge Transit (705) 645-8444

Or go to their website for a change chart with all the new routes at www.bracebridgetransit.ca