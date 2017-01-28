Tall Trees poker rally for Lions Camp Dorset dialysis facility Feb. 11

DORSET — The Tall Pines Snowmobile Club and the Lions Camp Dorset Dialysis facility are once again holding their annual poker rally on Feb 11.

The event is held at Lions Camp Dorset on County Rd. 8 just outside Dorset, says club director Gord McBride in a release this week.

The ride is to raise funds for the camp dialysis facility as well as the Tall Pines Snowmobile Club.

Their website is www.tallpines.org where the poster and pledge sheet can be found.