Bracebridge tax increase 4.9 per cent in draft budget report

BRACEBRIDGE — Residents here could see a 4.9 per cent increase to the property tax rate according to a draft budget presented to the town council.

Stephen Rettie, the town’s director of finance/treasurer says in an email Friday that the requirement is up by 5.8%, but the increase in taxable assessment offsets some of that requirement from the tax rate.

You can find all budget-related documents at the following link: https://bracebridge.civicweb.net/document/17419.

He says page 11 of the Draft 2017 Municipal Budget and Business Plan (page 43 of the entire package) provides the Town Summary.

And directly preceding the Draft 2017 Municipal Budget and Business Plan is the staff report.

On page 24 of the staff report (page 30 of the entire package) discusses the tax rate impact in Paragraph 121.

With a residential assessment of $200,000, the town’s change would result in $40.90 for 2017.