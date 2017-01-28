Fire & Ice Festival fantastic way to spend winter day outdoors

BRACEBRIDGE — What do you get when you mix fire and ice?

A ton of toasty marshmallows and thousands of kids and adults lined up to tube down Manitoba Street all day.

And another spectacular Rotary fireworks display at 6:30 p.m.

In between, Bracebridge’s main street from The Falls up to Memorial Park was jam-packed with close to 10,000 people Saturday for the second Fire & Ice Festival by the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce.

And while the main attraction was tubing down the street — where it took an hour or two (depending on the time of day) to line up down the street to pick up you tube to walk back up the hill to slide down, there was lots of food, fun and events for the all-ages crowd.

There was even a popular tiny kids tube slide.

Lots of fiery pit stops to toast free marshmallows, grab a dog or listen to entertainment in a couple of small tents, big treaded tube bikes were racing around the band shell along with kids on snowshoes.

And for ice, kids couldn’t get enough painting the blocks stacked into various shapes at the downtown park.

