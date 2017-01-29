Unlock mystery of saving seeds at Gravenhurst Hort mtg. Feb. 21

GRAVENHURST – The next meeting of the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society takes place on Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre, 480 First St. N.

Learn how to unlock the mystery of saving vegetable seeds and flower seeds – to save you money, increase food security and maintain genetic diversity.

Join urban homesteader Sue Whalen as she explains the process for saving your own seeds.

Forget snow and think gardening for an evening.

Annual membership $10, plus hall fee $2 per meeting. Non-members $5 per meeting.

Refreshments served.