Gravenhurst takes over daily dogs, cats, pets, animals control and complaints

GRAVENHURST — Pet owners here will no longer be dealing with the OSPCA for day-to-day concerns from 2017 forward.

The town has ended its contract with the OSPCA out of Orillia, which dealt with lost animals or complaints about strays.

Through changes to Animal Control Services in the Town of Gravenhurst, the bylaw department would like to inform residents of the newly established responsibilities and the process the community should follow when requesting services.

The bylaw department has now assumed all dog related concerns including; dogs at large, failing to clean dog excrement, dogs causing a nuisance (barking and or howling), number of dogs on a property and dogs being walked without a leash.

In addition to dogs, the bylaw department will investigate all claims of inadequate care to any animal in the town.

More severe situations of animal cruelty will still be handled by the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who can be contacted at

310-7722 (SPCA).

The bylaw department will also investigate complaints of dogs being left unattended in hot cars in the warmer seasons.

As for dog bites or dog attacks, the department urges the public to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

As a reminder, all dogs within the town boundary of Gravenhurst must have current valid dog tags affixed to them.

Dog tags can be purchased at the Town Office or at Pet Value in Gravenhurst and are helpful to identify owners of lost dogs.

If your pet is lost feel free to let the bylaw know. Any pictures, descriptions and contact information can be added to the Town’s social media accounts to help spread the word and track down a lost pet.

To reach the bylaw department, call 705-687-3412 Ext. 241 or Ext. 266 or visit

www.gravenhurst.ca/animalservices