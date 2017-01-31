Muskoka Chaplaincy’s ‘Freshly Brewed Music’ concert Feb. 11 fundraiser for hospitals chaplain

BRACEBRIDGE – You are invited to the Muskoka Chaplaincy’s Coffee House Night: Freshly Brewed Music, featuring, FOGG; The Muskoka Trio and Rick Lamoureux Flute & Sax on Saturday, February 11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Bracebridge United Church.

Tickets $10. Refreshments will be served.

The vice-chair of the Muskoka Chaplaincy Association, Reverend GailMarie Henderson of the Anglican Parish of Muskoka Lakes, encourages all to attend the association’s second Coffee House Night and enjoy a great evening for a great cause.

All proceeds to the Muskoka Chaplaincy Association supporting spiritual care in our Muskoka hospitals.

The Muskoka Chaplaincy Association funds half the cost of the local hospitals chaplain and relies on fundraising events to continue this service.