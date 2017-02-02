Early spring? We’ll see if Groundhog dog predictions are for right

Unusually mild and above normal precipitation

MUSKOKA — We’ll see.

After a majority (two) of the weather weary barometer groundhogs predicted an early spring Thursday, February looks in these parts of Ontario to be off to a very similar start to the new year.

A steady stream of snow was the order of Groundhog Day, Feb. 7.

Just like a month ago, when 51 cm fell in Bracebridge, 40 cm in Gravenhurst and 60 cm near Bala.

So says Chantale Cerny, in the monthly weather report for Environment and Climate Change Canada, on behalf of Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist.

They say February looks to start off somewhat below normal across much of the province, with regards to temperature. For the second half of the month, there is an indication that the temperature will trend towards more seasonal values.

As to precipitation, there is not a strong signal as to whether the month will see more or less precipitation than normal.

They say the majority of the province was significantly milder than normal in January. The greatest departures from normal occurred in northeastern Ontario, where temperatures were as much as seven degrees above normal.

The first half of January started off fairly cold, particularly across northwestern Ontario, but all of that changed towards the middle of the month when much milder air affected much of the province and persisted for nearly two weeks. In fact, several daily maximum temperature records were set in the province during this mild spell.

One day that stands out was January 19th across northwestern Ontario. In some cases, daytime highs that day were more than 15 degrees Celsius above normal. Some of the records that were set that day include 6.3°C at Ear Falls, 5.1°C at Sioux Lookout and 5.5°C at Upsala. A normal high for these stations is closer to -10°C to -13°C. Colder air more typical of January moved back in towards the end of the month, but overall the month as a whole will be remembered as a very mild month.

During the month of January, much of southern Ontario and portions of far northeastern Ontario experienced above average precipitation. Across southern Ontario, the start of the month was snowy across areas close to the Great Lakes. Cold air combined with the open waters of the Great Lakes resulted in widespread lake effect snows mainly during the first ten days of January.

In addition, several weather systems over the course of the month affected much of southern Ontario resulting in above average precipitation. Due to the milder conditions, during the second half of the month, much of this precipitation came in the form of rain. Overall across southern portions of the province, January had below average snowfall, but above average rainfall, resulting in above average precipitation.

Across far northeastern Ontario, a number of weather systems that mainly affected northern Quebec also spread precipitation into the region. Across northwestern Ontario, a weather system brought significant amounts of snow near the start of the month. However, in general, few weather systems affected the area and so precipitation ended up being near or somewhat below average.

Severe Weather

Shortly into the start of the New Year, very cold air settled across much of the province. This colder air over the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes resulted in widespread snow squall activity.

Significant amounts were reported on the 5th and 6th of January for areas close to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Some amounts included 51 cm in Bracebridge, 40 cm in Gravenhurst, 60 cm near Bala, and 57 cm in Tara.

On Saturday, January 7th, an intense band of snow on Lake Ontario came onshore near Port Hope bringing heavy snow and very low visibilities. Although snowfall amounts were not overly significant, it was the sudden onset of poor conditions that likely took many drivers on Highway 401 by surprise. The result was a massive multi-car pileup involving nearly 100 cars. Luckily, nobody was killed in the collisions, although several people needed to be taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, January 10th, a Colorado low brought snow to portions of southern and northeastern Ontario. Snowfall amounts of near 15 cm were reported in a swath of regions from near Georgian Bay and across northeastern Ontario.

However, the main impact from this storm system was the high wind gusts during the late evening of the 10th and the early hours of the 11th. Wind gusts in excess of 80 km/h were reported across portions of southern Ontario. The highest gusts occurred near the Lake Erie shoreline and portions of the Greater Toronto Area where wind gusts exceeded 100 km/h. According to Hydro One, approximately 59,000 customers were without power due to the high winds.

Tuesday, January 17th also proved to be a very significant weather day across much of southern Ontario due to freezing rain. In many areas, freezing rain persisted for several hours and resulted in treacherous road conditions, numerous school bus cancellations and school closures, as well as flight cancellations and delays.

Stormy weather on Tuesdays seemed to be a theme during the month.

Tuesday, January 24th also saw significant weather over portions of eastern Ontario, with freezing rain being the issue yet again.

Freezing rain developed during the early morning hours across the north shore of eastern Lake Ontario as well as regions near the St. Lawrence River and Ottawa. Numerous school bus cancellations occurred and several automobile collisions were reported.

For the most part, eastern Ontario was spared the worst from this weather system. The greatest impacts from freezing rain were experienced over New Brunswick and southern Quebec.