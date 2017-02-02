Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce latest to condemn Bracebridge businesses’ ‘Muskoka Chamber of Commerce’ move

GRAVENHURST — Add the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce to the growing list of Muskoka chambers of commerce condemning the move by their sister organization to go rogue and name themselves the Muskoka Chamber of Commerce.

In a letter to their members, Gravenhurst board chair Bob Collins says they felt “blindsided by a name change we all thought would be the name used if all chambers agreed to merge.”

However, Collins says they will still cooperate with all organizations promoting business and commerce in Muskoka.

The Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce was the first to protest the move.

The Huntsville, Lake of Bays and Georgian Bay chambers of commerce were also in on the talks.

See Thursday’s letter to members below:

Dear member of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce:

Last week at their Annual General Meeting, the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce voted to change their name to the Muskoka Chamber of Commerce.

We have spent the last year working with our chamber partners including Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, Port Sydney and Huntsville – discussing a possible merger. After many meetings the Gravenhurst board voted against an amalgamation. The board directed the Gravenhurst Chamber staff to invest time in working collaboratively with our chamber partners instead of merging at this time.

We want to clearly state that the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce is continuing to represent and support our members and the Gravenhurst area community. Like always, we will continue to accept members from other communities who also serve our area.

The board of directors opposes the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce name change to Muskoka Chamber of Commerce. The Gravenhurst Chamber representatives have already experienced the confusion that the name change is creating in Muskoka communities. The board does not believe this helps to achieve the end goal of stronger working relationships.

We feel blindsided by a name change we all thought would be the name used if all chambers agreed to merge.

In the best interest of our membership, businesses and community, we will continue to work with all of the Muskoka chambers.

Sincerely,

Bob Collins, president, Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce