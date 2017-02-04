No skating at Cann Lake in Huntsville, but 3 other great public trails across Muskoka

HUNTSVILLE — A boom in outdoor skating has everyone looking for slice of ice to lace ’em up and enjoy Canada’s national pastime.

But not all lakes and ponds are safe to scrape and skate.

The Town of Huntsville notified residents and visitors Friday that due to unsafe conditions, the popular Cann Lake will not be open for public skating in 2017.

“This is in spite of our best efforts and we are very disappointed,” said Colleen MacDonald, Huntsville’s manager of parks and cemeteries.

MacDonald also reminds residents to obey posted signs, as the area is not safe.

She says “town employees have been working to prepare the surface, but low water levels this year have created a current that was not there in previous years. There is a sizable hole near the entry point that has refused to freeze.”

The town is exploring alternative outdoor skating locations ASAP.

Cann Lake has been used by Huntsville residents as a casual, free outdoor area for skating and other winter activities such as snowshoeing and skiing for approximately 30 years.

The lake has not been opened every year, however, as conditions are weather-dependent.

For more information contact MacDonald at town hall at 705-789-6421 x 2360. Or email her at colleen.macdonald@huntsville.ca

Meanwhile, at least three other great skating rinks and trails are available, including nearby at Arrowhead Provincial Park just north of Huntsville, where there’s a lovely, hugely popular kilometre-long trail through the woods, in addition to cross-country skiing and winter hiking trails and more outdoor activities for the family including tobagganing hills.

Also, downtown Bracebridge at Memorial Park, there’s a small oval around the bandstand next to the Norwood Theatre on Manitoba Street, the main drag.

In west Muskoka, you can skate on cranberry bogs at Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh.

Let us know if there are other safe skating sites out there in your neighbourhood.

And for shinny fans, a dozen rinks are being cleared in Gravenhurst at the Muskoka Wharf, for next weekend’s North American Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Muskoka.

One of them should be set to allow public skating by families before, during and after the tournament.