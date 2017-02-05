Muskoka To-DAILY

Skier, 48, dies after accident at Blue Mountain Resort near Collingwood Saturday night

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS A 48-year-old skier who was injured while skiing at Blue Mountain Resort Saturday night has died.

Provincial police says officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP detachment were called to the ski hill for a male skier who was injured while skiing at Blue Mountain Resort last night.

He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The OPP investigation into his death is continuing and a post mortem examination is‎ scheduled to take place at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Monday February 6, 2017.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=26561

Posted by on Feb 5 2017. Filed under District News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru