Skier, 48, dies after accident at Blue Mountain Resort near Collingwood Saturday night
THE BLUE MOUNTAINS — A 48-year-old skier who was injured while skiing at Blue Mountain Resort Saturday night has died.
Provincial police says officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP detachment were called to the ski hill for a male skier who was injured while skiing at Blue Mountain Resort last night.
He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
The OPP investigation into his death is continuing and a post mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Monday February 6, 2017.
Further details will be provided as they become available.
