Northwood Brass offer respite for ‘loggers, backwoods wannabees’ in St. James Anglican Church concert series Feb. 18

Lois Cooper | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST – The Northwood Brass, in a tongue-in-cheek review, describes itself as: “Hailing from the backwoods of Muskoka, these lumberjacks and jills regularly gather in a woodshed near Utterson to hone their musical skills.

“With a repertoire as varied as their individual backgrounds, this brass quintet – plus percussion – provide musical entertainment and respite to retired loggers, timber artists and other backwoods wannabees.”

In reality they are among of the best musicians in Central Ontario, with Neil Barlow and Kim Barlow on trumpets; Karen Richards on French horn; Merrill Perret on trombone; Fran Harvey on tuba; and Paul Minnoch on drums.

They will be in concert at St. James Anglican Church in Gravenhurst on Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m.

Free will offering.

You will be delighted by their performances of: “Do Nothin’ Til You Hear From Me;” “English Folk Song Medley;” “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You;” “When I’m 64;” “Honey Bun;” “This Old Man March;” “Oklahoma;” “You Make Me Feel So Young;” “Dudley Do-Right;” “Jazz Etude;” “Pennsylvania Polka;” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds;” “Tin Roof Blues;” “Darktown Strutter’s Ball;” “Chattanooga Choo Choo;” “The Odd Couple;” and “Nearer My God to Thee.”

This concert is second of a series of free afternoon concerts each month being offered at St. James in 2017, in celebration of 150 years of Anglican service in Gravenhurst.