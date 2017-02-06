Fine Films moving to Peter’s Players this spring, raising $2,800 for movie screen

GRAVENHURST — Fine Film fans will be happy to learn that they have secured a new home to resume their film screenings again this spring.

After four successful years downtown at the Gravenhurst Opera House, the board has decided to move to a new venue at the south end of town.

After some lengthy negotiations with the town and in an agreement with them, Fine Films is taking the projector they paid for and are relocating to Peter’s Players, the small concert venue at the corner of Muskoka Road and Main Street.

It’s a perfect fit for the two popular venues.

And one Peter Swanek and his wife Michele welcome with open arms. They have hosted a couple of other ladies’ nights out films in Moe Draper’s old renovated garage.

With close to 100 regular movie buffs for the monthly offerings from the Toronto International Film Festival, the intimate Peter’s Players venue with just that many seats will bring Fine Film goers within feet of the screen.

That’s where you can come in.

In a letter Monday to their supporters and the public, the Fine Films board – comprised emcee Roger Bird and his wife Mandy Dart, and Candace Thwaites among others – they are seeking to raise $2,800 for a professional screen and installation.

And they need your help ASAP — or at least by next month.

To help, see the contact information at the end of this letter.

Dear Fine Films Patrons:

We are thrilled to announce that we are relocating to Peter”s Players this spring! Located at the south end of town, Peter and Michelle host popular musicians throughout the year in an intimate setting.

If you haven’t been there before, now is your chance to experience this venue and enjoy the refreshments offered while watching a TIFF circuit film.

We have our projector, but now we are faced with the need for a retractable screen. The cost for this screen, installation and accessories is $2,810.87 taxes included.

In order to be able to continue to provide you with quality films, we need your help.

Contributions of $10 to $100 or more would be greatly appreciated. We need to raise enough to cover this fee by mid March.

With about 200 people on our mailing list we know that together we can do this.

You can make a cheque out to “Fine Films”, email us back and we will be happy to come and collect your generous donation.

Or you can pop in to Scotiabank at 198 Muskoka Rd. N. in Gravenhurst and deposit directly to our account. They are ready for your donation.

Finally, please contact us at our new email: <finefilms7@gmail.com> We look forward to hearing from you soon. With your support we can all look forward to enjoying many Fine Films in our new venue.

Visit our website for further information and movie trailers at www.fine-films.org

Fine Films board