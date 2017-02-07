Severn quarry worker dies in workplace accident

SEVERN TWP. — A 31-year-old quarry worker died on the job here Monday.

Provincial police were called Monday, Feb. 6, to the workplace accident at a local business in Severn Township.

They say they a male was reported dead.

Police, Severn Fire and Simcoe Emergency Medical Services attended.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner.

He was originally from Peterborough and was currently living in Orillia.

A post mortem was scheduled for Feb. 8, 2017.

The Orillia Detachment of the OPP, Orillia Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate this incident.

The Ministry of Labour was notified and will also investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.