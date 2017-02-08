2 snowmobilers rescued after going through ice charged with impaired driving

GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP — Two snowmobilers who had to be rescued after going through the ice near hear Friday night have been charged with impaired driving, and one of them with assaulting police.

Provincial police say officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP arrested and charged the men after emergency services were contacted in regards to snowmobiles that had gone through the ice.

Police say that on February 3, 2017, shortly before midnight a 911 call led the OPP, Georgian Bay Fire Department and Muskoka EMS paramedics to Brandy Island Road in Georgian Bay Township for reports of two snowmobiles that had gone through the ice.

They found one driver was able to make it back to shore, however two others were out on the ice, but were subsequently located and brought back to shore by emergency services. Both male snowmobilers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation led police to charge the snowmobilers with driving under the influence of alcohol, and led to both of them being charged accordingly.

Charged are: 47-year-old Michael Osborne, of Coldwater Township, is facing charges of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample and Assault a Peace Officer.

And 63-year-old Gregory Smith, of Georgian Bay Township, faces a charge of Care or Control Over 80 Milligrams.

Both are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on February 16, 2017.