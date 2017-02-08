Quebec man charged with human trafficking after police stop on Hwy. 400

GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop on Hwy. 400 Tuesday has led to human trafficking charges against a 32-year-old Quebec man.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment, with the assistance of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit, arrested and charged a male in relation to human trafficking offences.

They say officers made the arrest on February 7, 2017, during a traffic stop on Hwy. 400, where an investigation revealed a female in the vehicle was in need of assistance.

The male was arrested and transported to detachment and held for bail court.

Jean Alex Papillon, of Pierrefonds, is charged with Traffick in Persons, Material Benefits Resulting from Trafficking in Persons, Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Assault and 2 counts of Transfers an Identity Document.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.