Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce plan tourism trip to China this fall

GRAVENHURST – With talk of a Chinese high school here expected to wrap up next month, local business people are organizing a tourism junket to China this fall.

The Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce say in their Ground Up Newsletter they’ve got “a very exciting excursion planned.”

“Why not join us for a trip to China?

We’ve secured a great price on an inclusive trip, working with Indus Travel and Gravenhurst’s The Travel Agent Next Door. The cost is $2,490 including taxes, flight, accommodations, tours and most breakfasts and dinners. (Non-members can take part for an extra $200).

Visit the Great Wall of China, Tian An Men Square and much more. This is not a trade mission, but instead a familiarity tour to help Gravenhurst businesspeople learn about our Chinese visitors. We may be better able to serve this growing group of visitors, if we better understand their culture.

It will also be a fun group trip where you can network and socialize with other Chamber members. More information can be found on the Chamber website here and information will be available at our AGM on March 8 and again at an information session on April 6.