Trump’s tweets spark new public interest in responsible use of social media

ORILLIA — Another of the benefits of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States — in addition to more political engagement — is his use of Twitter.

It has resulted in a public focus on responsible use of the Internet.

On International Safer Internet Day Tuesday Feb. 7, the theme was “Be the Change: Unite for a Better Internet.”

As a result, the OPP says in a release in advance of the day that it continues to encourage responsible use of online technology to young people and their families in support of International Safer Internet Day.

It says the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P) partners with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

C3P is dedicated to the personal and online safety of all children. They offer a number of programs, services and resources for Canadians to help protect children and reduce their risk of victimization. You may find resources for children at every grade level and for parents on the C3P website.

If you or someone you know is being victimized online you can make a report at Cybertip.ca. The Cybertip.ca tipline is owned and operated by the C3P and is Canada’s official tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.

The OPP will be supporting cyber safety awareness by sharing messages and encouraging followers to be part of the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #SID2017.

Useful links:

http://www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/cnt/bt/index-eng.aspx

www.needhelpnow.ca

https://www.protectchildren.ca/app/en/

https://www.kidsintheknow.ca/app/en/