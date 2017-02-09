Huntsville snowmobiler, 60, dies in fiery crash with Subaru Wednesday night

HUNTSVILLE — A 60-year-old Huntsville snowmobiler died in a fiery head-on crash with an automobile Wednesday night.

Provincial police say on February 8, 2017, just after 7 p.m. OPP from Huntsville were called along with Muskoka EMS and Huntsville Fire to motor vehicle collision on West Browns Road in Huntsville.

They say a snowmobile and a Subaru were involved in a head-on crash near Timber Bay Road, causing the Subaru to catch fire.

The operator of the snowmobile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old female driver of the Subaru was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

West Browns Road remained closed till around 1 a.m. today to allow them to complete their investigation.

The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash.