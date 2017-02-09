Crown drops charges against OPP officer in Parry Sound arrest in June 2016

PARRY SOUND — An OPP officer charged here with assault has had the charges dropped against him.

The Crown withdrew their charge against West Parry Souond OPP Officer Brandon Catcher on Thursday in Ontario Court of Justice.

The officer was charged during an incident in Parry Sound where he tried to arrest a 39-year-old man, who was injured in the altercation.

See original SIU investigation story, from November 2016, below.

West Parry Sound OPP officer charged with assault during arrest

PARRY SOUND — Following an investigation by the SIU, a police officer with the OPP’s West Parry Sound detachment has been charged with assault causing bodily harm during an arrest in June.

They say in a release Friday that on June 20, 2016, Const. Brandon Catcher was dispatched to an address on Albert Street in Parry Sound to arrest a 39-year-old male.

During the arrest, there was an altercation between the officer and the man.

And the man sustained an injury that required medical treatment.

As a result of an investigation in to the incident, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco, has agreed to a charge being laid against Catcher.

He is charged with assault causing bodily harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code.

And Catcher is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 89 James Street in Parry Sound on December 15, 2016.

The matter is now properly before the courts, and as such, the SIU says in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, they will make no further comment.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Under the Police Services Act, the director of the SIU must consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation, depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate, or close the file without any charges being laid and report the results of any investigations to the Attorney General.