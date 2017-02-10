Police looking for missing Severn Township teen, last seen at Patrick Fogarty school in Orillia

ORILLIA — Police here are asking the public’s help in locating a missing male youth from Severn Township.

They are trying to find 15-year-old Thomas Armstorng.

He was last seen at Patrick Fogarty High School on February 08, 2017, at 2 p.m.

He is known to frequent Tim Horton’s locations to use Wi-Fi. Thomas is believed to be in the Orillia area and there is concern for his well-being.

He is described as: 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black coat with red and white stripes, black dress pants, black sweater, black tuque, cream leather mitts and hiking boots

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.