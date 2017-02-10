Muskoka To-DAILY

Gravenhurst, OPSEU outside workers continue contract talks in March with help of conciliator

GRAVENHURST — Protracted talks with outside works to obtain a CBA continue between the Town of Gravenhurst and OPSEU, the union representing the workers.

A second town release this week says scheduled negotiations between the Town of Gravenhurst and the Ontario Public Services Employee Union (OPSEU) Local 325, outside workers took place Thursday February 9, with the help of a conciliator.

The release goes on state: “Constructive talks were extensive and carried throughout the evening; progress was made on a number of fronts. While a collective agreement has yet to be met, both groups remain dedicated to reaching a mutual agreement and have agreed to continue working through various items by holding further talks with the conciliator on Wednesday, March 8.

“We are cautiously optimistic we will be able to work through this process and come to an agreement that will meet the best needs of both parties involved including our  taxpayers who we are accountable to,” said Glen B. Davies, chief administrative officer.

Further updates will be provided as they become available. “We are very grateful of everyone’s time, understanding and patience throughout these talks and look forward to a resolve in the most time effective manner,” said Davies.

 

