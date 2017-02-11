Pond hockey tournament fun at Muskoka Wharf
GRAVENHURST – Outdoor hockey fans can enjoy a dozen rinks cleared in Gravenhurst at the Muskoka Wharf this weekend for the 11th annual North American Cup ‘Original Pond Hockey Championship’ on Lake Muskoka.
The Friday (night), Saturday (all-day) and Sunday tourney is popular with guys and gals who enjoy shinny on the ice out front of Boston Pizza.
The finals are Sunday around noon.
It’s game-on all weekend on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst for the 11th North American Cup ‘Pond Hockey Championship.
Snow boards meaning digging the puck out of a snowbank when the puck misses the net.
With the Segwun and Wenonah II parked for the winter, they make a nice backdrop for the shinny at Gravenhurst Bay.
