Pond hockey tournament fun at Muskoka Wharf

GRAVENHURST – Outdoor hockey fans can enjoy a dozen rinks cleared in Gravenhurst at the Muskoka Wharf this weekend for the 11th annual North American Cup ‘Original Pond Hockey Championship’ on Lake Muskoka.

The Friday (night), Saturday (all-day) and Sunday tourney is popular with guys and gals who enjoy shinny on the ice out front of Boston Pizza.

The finals are Sunday around noon.