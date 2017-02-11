Overdue community profile highlights Gravenhurst’s potential to investors, newcomers

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — When I was on council the first decade of 2000, I was always after the economic development department for a detailed package of information on the town.

And I was always assured that anyone who wanted the information — they had it and could provide it.

All they had to do was ask — and something was always whipped up.

Now, investors and newcomers to Gravenhurst can get more than a quick glimpse into the ‘Gateway to Muskoka.’

A long overdue full-length community profile has been produced by the town.

For years business people, real estate agents and residents have been asking for this product

Finally, something more substantial has been compiled.

Previously, those touting the town as an investment opportunity were “embarrassed” by a two-page handout from the former economic development officer to one significant seeker.

But now, the new “easy to read,” 22-page document is full of helpful information and updated statistics — says a town release this week — available to investors in print or online at www.gravenhurst.ca/invest

“The essentials of living, working and enjoying everything that Gravenhurst has to offer is all covered in this exciting tool,” said Jeff Loney, manager of economic development.

“Gravenhurst continues to be on an upswing with new investment and jobs coming to the area. We hope that this tool will help to excite even more people about our community.”

The profile (which will be updated annually for optimal use), is more visual and user-friendly and features pictures, graphs and info-graphics, town officials brag.

Community profiles such as this, are a useful tool used to relay economic development information on a variety of fronts, ranging from our demographic make-up to housing statistics, as well as detailing cultural and natural features of the community, they say. Furthermore, it provides associated costs of doing business, and offers numerous resources and helpful contacts for those considering doing business in Gravenhurst.

The community profile is meant to be a single source of information useful to site selectors and business owners, and is intended to support information available on the Town’s website, and information that can be provided through the economic

development department.

Key economic sectors identified as investment clusters in Gravenhurst such as Specialty Retail, Light Manufacturing, Tourism Investment and the Creative Economy are all included in the overview. The intention is to deliver a snapshot of the community as whole, and better inform decision makers when considering Gravenhurst.

Potential investors or those interested in learning more about opportunities available in Gravenhurst are encouraged to contact the economic development team today to explore the various and exciting options together.

For additional information please contact: Loney, manager of economic development, Town of Gravenhurst, 705-644-2207 or Jeff.Loney@gravenhurst.ca