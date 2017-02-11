With 42 applications approved in 2016, Bracebridge gets excellence award from economic development council of Ontario

BRACEBRIDGE — Someone else like Bracebridge’s Community Improvement Plan.

Its CIP has been recognized with an Award of Excellence at the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) 60th annual conference in Toronto this week, says a town release Friday.

The award recognizes strategic plans and initiatives for communities with a population between 10,000 and 50,000.

Submissions under the Physical Infrastructure & Redevelopment Initiatives category are judged on the program’s ability to affect the intended outcomes, innovation, originality and the program’s impact on the community.

The Town’s CIP program provides grants and interest-free loans to eligible property and business owners interested in revitalizing their property or buildings. CIP programs target façade improvements, structural and building improvements, property improvements, rental housing rehabilitation or creation, and commercial sign improvements.

Last year (2016) was a record year for the CIP program with the town approving 42

applications for grants totalling $139,000.

These grants assisted applicants in investing over $900,000 in construction activity. Mayor Graydon Smith said, “This award validates the Town’s initiative to support

new investment in our community. The CIP program has contributed to the revitalization of Bracebridge’s aging building stock, particularly in the downtown, and has led to a resurgence of new businesses in our community.”

Town staff anticipate increased interest in the CIP program will continue in 2017.

Randy Mattice, manager of economic development said in the releas, “The CIP program has been a great success for the town. However, funds for this program are limited.

“We expect that demand for grant’s and interest-free loans will outpace the amount of money available. Local property owners and businesses are encouraged to

contact the Town of Bracebridge’s economic development Branch as soon as possible to learn about the CIP program and its eligibility criteria.”