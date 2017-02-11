LHIN looking board members, chair to administer health-care funding

SIMCOE-MUSKOKA — One of the most important boards in the area is looking for a new chair and members.

The North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) is currently recruiting, it says in a news release this week.

One of its major responsibilities will be the future of health care in Muskoka, as it undergoes a massive review of services – including the threat of a single hospital for the district in the near future.

The LHIN is one of 13 regionaly health agencies across the province that administers funding locally on behalf of the Ontario Ministry of Health.

LHINs are governed by an appointed board of directors and bound by accountability agreements with the ministry. Each board member is appointed by an Order-in-Council of the provincial cabinet, first with local nominations.

Board members are selected using a merit-based process, with all candidates assessed for the fit between skills and abilities of the prospective appointee and the needs of each LHIN. The appointment process is transparent and consistent — with clear and understandable guidelines applied consistently to all Board member appointments.

Board members are expected to possess relevant expertise, experience, leadership skills, and have an understanding of local health issues, needs and priorities. Succeeding board membership will entail an ongoing community processes led by the Local Health Integration Network board, to help identify and recommend potential board candidates.

Serving on a LHIN board is supposed to be part-time appointment, but it involves a significant commitment, often involving meetings and/or teleconferences during and outside normal business hours.

Candidates should consider their ability to make such a commitment as part of their decision to express their interest in serving on the LHIN board.

You can apply online via email, fax, mail or hand delivery.

To apply online please visit the Public Appointments Secretariat website at www.pas.gov.on.ca. To apply by email, fax, mail or hand delivery, a downloadable application form is available at www.pas.gov.on.ca.

The deadline to apply is February 21. Please quote PAS file #1710 when applying.

For additional information, please contact Leanne Vincent, NSM LHIN corporate coordinator at leanne.vincent@lhins.on.ca or at 705-326-7750 ext. 216.