OPP to review 153 sexual assault claims in Muskoka after they were dismissed by police as ‘unfounded’

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MUSKOKA — There’s good news for 153 mostly women in Muskoka.

The OPP will be taking a second looking at their sexual assaults.

In light of a damning national Globe and Mail report that found more than half of those in the district who reported a sexual assault between 2010-2014 weren’t believed, the OPP will review their original complaints.

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Vince Hawkes said Wednesday: “Over the next several weeks, the OPP will review approximately 4,000 sexual assault investigation reports that resulted in a designation as ‘unfounded’ between the years 2010 to 2014.

“We want to ensure that all reports during that period were properly classified when received; that the incidents were appropriately investigated; and, that the correct classification was used when the investigation was completed. …

“If it is determined that any sexual assault report was not properly investigated by the OPP, we will re-open that investigation.”

His announcement comes after the Globe’s surprising snapshot of sexual assaults during the four years found that on average across Canada one in five reports was considered baseless — and not counted among sexual assault statistics.

The Globe says the unfounded sexual assault rate in Canada from 2010-2014 is 19 per cent on average. That means 27,740 of 143,053 allegations have been triaged out of the justice system.

They were filed under “unfounded,” and as such weren’t investigated further.

Maybe because the reports wouldn’t lead to arrests, charges — or convictions.

The Globe’s premise was: If you are sexually assaulted, will police believe you?

In Muskoka they said it’s about a 50/50 chance.

Our two OPP detachments in Bracebridge and Huntsville were ranked among the highest in Canada at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively — based on percentage — among policing jurisdictions reporting.

From the Bracebridge detachment, which includes Gravenhurst, Bala and Muskoka Lakes Township, they had an unfounded rate of 56 per cent — or 87 of 154 allegations for a policed population of 37,022.

The city with the highest rate of unfounded was Central Saanich, B.C., 60 per cent — or 15 OF 25 of allegations with a policing population of 16,562.

The five-year Bracebridge stats for 2010 to 2014 were:

2010

61%23 of 38 allegations

2011

57%12 of 21 allegations

2012

68%26 of 38 allegations

2013

41%14 of 34 allegations

2014

52%12 of 23 allegations

At the Huntsville detachment it was only slightly better at 55 per cent declared unfounded — or 66 of 121 allegations ruled baseless for a policed population of 23,832 including Port Sydney, Baysville and Lake of Bays.

The Globe requested the stats from police through Freedom of Information.

The five-year Huntsville stats from 2010 to 2014 were:

2010

27% — 4 of 15 allegations

2011

55% — 18 of 33 allegations

2012

65% — 17 of 26 allegations

2013

63% — 15 of 24 allegations

2014

52% — 12 of 23 allegations

According to Globe, cleared as unfounded means when an allegation made to police is unfounded it means that the investigator does not believe a criminal offence occurred or was attempted. Once a case is dismissed as unfounded it is no longer considered a valid allegation.

By comparison, in Haliburton County, with an OPP policing population of 16,302, the same five-year unfounded sexual-assault rate was 48 per cent — or 41 of 86 allegations.

In Southern Georgian, including Penetanguishene and Midland, with an OPP policing population of 34,021, the unfounded rate was 40 per cent — or 65 of 162 allegations.

Said Hawkes, “We encourage victims to continue to come forward and report crimes and our officers will continue to offer professional support and referrals to resources within the communities we serve. I want all victims of sexual assault or any crime to have confidence in the OPP and our ability to investigate crimes and bring those responsible to justice.”

For the full report, including related and comparative assault rates, go to the globeandmail.com/news/investigator