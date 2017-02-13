Fine Films hosts fundraiser for movie screen at new home, Peter’s Players, April 4

GRAVENHUST — A fundraiser for a new movie screen next month at the new home of Fine Films will pave the way for their first movie just a week later.

In its latest, following its departure with the Opera House, Fine Films says it has several exciting, up coming events they want you to note on your social calendar.

“We are planning an exciting Fine Films Fundraiser on Tuesday, April 4th, at our new venue, Peter’s Players,” they said Monday.

“This event will be a wine and cheese with Sawdust City providing beer sampling, and with live music and a silent auction. Roger Bird will, once again, be our MC.”

The funds will be used to cover our expenses for the new season.

Tickets will be sold at Scotia Bank in Gravenhurst, for $15.

Watch here to learn when tickets are available.

On April 4 you may also pick up your free ticket for our Canada 150 film night, which happens on Wednesday, April 19th, also at Peter’s Players.

They say remember that they are still accepting donations to cover the cost of our new retractable screen. Just drop off your donation to any teller at Scotia Bank in Gravenhurst.

They are hoping to meet their goal of $2,800 by mid March.

Contact them at their new email address, finefilms7@gmail.com

And for further information go to their website for at www.fine-films.org

The Town of Gravenhurst is running family films at the Opera House.