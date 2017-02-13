2017 census figures show Muskoka populations up and down

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODDAILY.com

MUSKOKA — The census figures — which MP Tony Clement killed when he was in government — are in for 2016.

And populations-wise, Muskoka has grown since the last count in 2011.

According to Statistics Canada, the total population of the district’s six municipalities is 60,391.

In Gravenhurst, it’s now 12, 311 — up from 12.055 in 2011.

An increase of 72.1 per cent

In Bracebridge, it’s 16,010 — up from 15,414 in 2011.

An increase of 3.9 per cent.

In Huntsville, it’s 19,816 — up from 19,056 in 2011.

An increase of 4 per cent.

In Lake of Bays. it’s 3,167 — an increase of 8.9 per cent.

In Georgian Bay, it’s 2,499 — an increase of 0.7 per cent.

In Muskoka Lakes Township, it’s 6,588 — an loss of 1.8 per cent, from 6,707 in 2011.