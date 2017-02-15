Bracebridge United Church Coffee House raises $775 for Muskoka Chaplaincy

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

BRACEBRIDGE — Karen Hamra, the Muskoka Chaplaincy’s new spiritual care practitioner, missed a great night of music and community Saturday.

She was unable to attend the fundraising concert at Bracebridge United Church, which raised $775 for her regular visits and pastoral care Muskoka’s two hospitals and Hospice Muskoka.

Almost 100 supporters turned out for a night of spiritual and musical nourishment, featuring the Muskoka Trio, Rick Lamoureux and FOGG from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Toni Delabbio, the chaplain the past three years and who is retiring, hosted the event along with Knox church members, who had their hall decked out in red and pink decorations and tables full of sandwiches and hearty sandwiches and sweets.

She said the Muskoka Chaplaincy, a ministerial council of representatives from all the churches in Muskoka, provides $15,000 for Hamra, about half of what she needs to minister.

Though, Delabbio said they like to have more money than that to provide the services, which include visiting the sick in hospital upon request.

Muskoka Trio Steve Richards, Kathy Smith and Mark Grimstead opened the program with a half hour saxophone program, which included a vocal number by Grimstead, who took off his hat to serenade Delabbio and thank her and her committee for putting on the fundraiser.

Lamoureux played for almost the next hour, played along on saxes, clarinet and flute backed up by CD.

The final 45 minutes featured FOGG — “Five old guys; or four old guys and piano player; or Five Old Guys and a Gal,” said group emcee Dave Rassmussen.

He and Ian Donaldson, Earl Inglesson, Ken Herron, John Reynolds on piano and guest vocalist Jen Dennis (of Jam Sandwich) entertained with a mixed bag of songs that the audience in the church hall could sing along with using song sheets on the tables.

The night was another of the United Church’s now regular Coffee Houses. Their next one is April 22, a folk night.

See photo gallery below for more photos, click on picture to enlarge.