Gravenhurst Rotary completes successful 2016, looks forward to great 2017

Barb McCabe | Gravenhurst Rotary Club PR

GRAVENHURST — “We thank you.”

And with that the Gravenhurst Rotary Club begins 2017, with a recap of another busy and very successful 2016.

Following Monday’s update on the Rotary Wheels For Learning project in Cambodia, where some two dozen volunteers are wrapping up three weeks of distributing close to 1,000 more bikes for students to go to school and families to run errands, PR person Barb McCabe reports this lengthy following list of accomplishments — among many others:

The Rotary Club of Gravenhurst has much to be thankful for, especially the tremendous support that has been shown to our various fundraisers over the past year. Without you we could not have made the following happen.

– Monies donated to the GPS music programme to purchase

musical instruments

– three students were funded to attend baseball camp

– financial assistance to the Opera House’s K-12 school programme

– Special Olympics Curling Helmets

– Big Brothers/Big Sisters support

– sending 2 GHS students to Adventure in High Tech; 3 students to

Adventure in History; 1 student Adventure in Understanding

– Second Annual Food Drive to assist Salvation Army

– installation of Friendship Circle granite benches in

Gull Lake Rotary Park

– another successful Garage Sale to assist with purchase of more

Bicycles for Rotary Wheels for Learning Project in Cambodia

– purchase of a pitching machine for minor league baseball team

– minor baseball teams support

– students sent to RYLA camp (Rotary Youth Leadership)

– incoming and outgoing Exchange students (incoming from Italy

and outgoing to Brazil)

– Pathway Stone construction and sales with profits being put back

into Gull Lake Rotary Park , Friendship Circle, etc.

– financial assistance to Music on the Barge

– financial support for Fine Films

– Rotary Muskoka Golf Classic (in conjunction with Bracebridge

Rotary) raises funds for our many projects

– monies sent to Guatemala Literacy Project ; a back to school

Programme in the Philippines

– recognition of GHS Students of the Month

– honouring our local clergy at a special lunch

– assisting Salvation Army with kettle collection

– both financial and moral support for Syrian refugee family

– financial assistance for local resident’s hydro/gas bills

– Adopt a Village in Nigeria; water filtration systems

– our popular TV Bingo now run exclusively by Gravenhurst Rotary; with wonderful support from Bracebridge and our town

– Our long-standing; long-running TV/Internet Auction continues

(with your support) to allow us to put all profits back into

our community

– Feeding Hungry Minds donations to assist with meal programmes

at all 3 elementary schools (either to assist with breakfast

or hot lunch programmes)

– Support for Scouts, Junior Achievement, Minecraft

– financial support for our hospital, Centennial Centre.

– Womens Resource Centre

– Hospice Muskoka

– Girlz Unplugged programme (Community YWCA Muskoka)

– Rotary Endowment Fund (over 1.2 million dollars invested to date)

As of this writing we are preparing for another great year of

fundraising to allow our Rotary Club to give back where needed.

This year, 2017, will be celebratory for us as it will be our 80th year

in this great town !

The Rotary Club of Gravenhurst cannot thank you enough.