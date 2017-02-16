Embracing end of life: Muskoka Chaplaincy hosts renowned guest speaker on attending the dying

By Rev. GailMarie Henderson

As a society, our approach to palliative care has taken on sharper focus with the recent legislation on assisted death.

Palliative care conversations touch us all: ethically, medically, religiously, legally and not least personally. How we care for our dying is a measure of our community’s care and compassion. It would be a mistake to believe our present approaches can’t be improved upon.

Living in Muskoka, we are very used to hosting the world each summer, but we are not so used to an international guest speaker stopping in for a quick visit in deep dark February – until now.

Dr. Megory Anderson, theologian, author, comparative religions scholar and the founder and CEO of the Sacred Dying Foundation based in San Francisco, will be with us over the weekend of February 24.

A quick google of her and the sacred dying foundation will introduce her work more fully.

Anderson is in North Bay, Feb. 23, presenting a one-day conference on the Spiritual Needs of the Dying for the Palliative Care Education Services Committee.

We are piggy-backing on that visit in the most appreciative way.

A quick call to Karen Smith at 705-476-0733 might get you a seat at this fascinating conference.

And Rev. GailMarie Henderson has application forms for anyone interested. The cost is $50.

Anderson travels extensively in North America and the United Kingdom meeting with hospices, hospitals and interfaith religious institutions.

She continues as an honorary Research Fellow at the University of Winchester in the UK and has been Adjunct Professor at the University of San Francisco, Berkeley. Her dissertation was defended at Oxford.

Anderson has written two books: “Sacred Dying: Creating Rituals for Embracing the End of Life” which is considered a landmark contribution in palliative care and “Attending the Dying: A Handbook of Practical Guidelines.

Muskoka Chaplaincy Association has created several opportunities for you to meet her.

Fri., Feb. 24 from 2-4 p.m. a Meet & Greet will take place at the Knox Presbyterian Church, in Bracebridge.

Sun. Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. Anderson will be the guest preacher at St. James Anglican Church, Port Carling.

And the same day, Sun. Feb. 26, Anderson is being hosted in Gravenhurst at 2 p.m. for a Going Home tribute to 150 years of St. James Anglican Church in Gravenhurst. Her presentation is entitled: Pastoral Care – worship, music, teaching and discussion with Dr. Anderson.

Call me for details: 705-571-4299

We are intending to get Anderson around to visit Huntsville’s hospice facility and to introduce her to Andy’s Place in Port Carling. We hope those most directly involved in palliative care in Muskoka will connect with Anderson through these casual get-togethers and find ways for ongoing contact and conversation.

The Muskoka Chaplaincy Association will be staying in contact with her over the coming year and perhaps her next visit to Muskoka will be in a more formal teaching capacity.

Anderson’s visit is sponsored by your Muskoka Chaplaincy Association.