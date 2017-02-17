Gravenhurst draft budget would make your total tax bill go up 2.1 per cent, including District, education portions

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Total taxes on a home here could go up just over 2 per cent this year.

The town portion of your taxes (about a third) could go up about 5.5 per alone — partly thanks this year to 2017 being a reassessment year by MPAC.

But that’s only part of the story.

The District increase on the general levy is 1.8 per and the education taxes are actually going down slightly the past three years, giving the town an idea of what figure to calculate and pass on to taxpayers for whom the town collects taxes for all three.

So, factoring in on your entire tax bill – including the District and education taxes – the increase is expected to be about a 2.1 per cent overall increase to your bottom line tax bill, the town’s treasurer Val Sequeira tells MuskokaTODAILY.com Friday morning.

Deputy treasurer Janice Lepage added earlier Friday that on the town portion, there’s a proposed capital budget increase of 5 per cent; and a 2.1 per increase in operational costs.

And, she added, a further 1.6 per cent is for the reassessment year.

A draft budget recommendation was presented to council Wednesday, Feb. 15, by Sequeira, director of corporate services/treasurer. This is his third budget.

A town release Friday says the proposed increase continues to implement the multi-year plan initiated in 2015 that will move the Town towards greater financial strength and sustainability through strategic investment while providing for infrastructure needs.

“Strengthening our financial position and investing in the assets the Town owns has been a priority of this council,” added Glen B. Davies, CAO.

The tabling of the recommended budget is the first step in the budget cycle and council’s first opportunity to receive the budget recommended by staff.

Council will deliberate on the budget on February 27 and on March 1-2, with a meeting scheduled at town hall specifically for public input on Saturday March, 4 from 9 -11 a.m.

All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.

Council is slated to approve the 2017 budget on March 7.

“2017 will build on the past decisions of Council intended to strengthen the Town’s finances,” said Davies.

“Through organizational restructuring, the implementation of an asset management plan, and continued strong partnerships with community stakeholders, the Town has made excellent progress to date. I am confident we are on the right track to being a stronger and more sustainable municipality.”

The relealse says the town share of the residential taxpayer’s bill will increase on average by $22 per $100,000 of assessment.

It says there are other variables affecting a taxpayer’s property taxes however, including changes to property assessments and the impact of the District of Muskoka’s portion of the tax bill as well as provincial education costs.

Further, it says while the town budget will require a 5.5 per cent tax rate increase in 2017, the property tax bill for the Gravenhurst taxpayer is expected to only increase by 2.2 to 2.4 per cent since the Town of Gravenhurst levy makes up only a portion of the total tax bill. The balance of property taxes collected goes to the District of Muskoka and towards education.

The recommended 2017 budget, presentation to council and budget meetings schedule can be viewed at www.gravenhurst.ca/budget.

Link to 2017 Budget Presentation

For additional information, please contact Sequeira, director of corporate services/treasurer, Town of Gravenhurst via email: val.sequeira@gravenhurst.ca;

Or phone: 705-687-2230, ext. 252