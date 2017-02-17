Huntsville tackling snowfall that’s two-and-a-half times last winter’s total

HUNTSVILLE — Public Works at the Town of Huntsville has prepared a plan to deal with what is by all accounts an unusually large quantity of snow this winter.

“To date we have received two-and-a-half times more snow this winter than all of last year,” said Fire Chief/Director of Protective Services Steve Hernen. “I appreciate the frustration that residents are feeling with regards to road, intersection and parking lot snow conditions. We are feeling it too.”

Public works has already worked more overtime hours clearing snow than it did two years ago and almost as much as last year in total, with eight more weeks of winter to come. The Town has contracted extra snow-removal and grader crews and has had to order extra winter sand, having already gone through the stock intended to last the entire season.

Public works has prepared a plan to get ahead of Old Man Winter that includes:

Widening of in-town roads: starting Monday February 20; including subdivisions where required.

Residents are urged to please keep roadways clear for crews. Do not park on the roads.

Widening rural roads: starting Thursday February 16. Two additional graders and small plow trucks will wing back snowbanks. Small units will clear driveways filled in by the graders.

Then the Town will turn its attention to parking lots.

Town of Huntsville