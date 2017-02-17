Chinese developers coming to Gravenhurst on Feb. 28 to talk about plans to buy old Muskoka Centre, build school, dorms, homes, public park

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Details about a proposed Chinese-run high school at the former Muskoka Centre will be spelled out at a public meeting Tuesday Feb. 28 at noon at the Opera House.

And right after at a special town council meeting at town hall.

Jointly with Maple Leaf Schools and Knightstone Capital Investments, the Town of Gravenhurst invites members of the public to join them for an informal introduction and discussion on the proposed re-development of the former Muskoka Regional Centre (MRC).

A town release Friday morning say the afternoon will serve as an opportunity to hear directly from Maple Leaf Educational Systems and Knightstone Capital Management Inc.

Maple Leaf Schools is one of the largest private school operators in China

In September Maple Leaf Education North America opened the first Maple Leaf school outside of China, Maple Leaf University School – TRU on the campus of Thompson Rivers University located in central BC.

This not only established our first global presence, but also established our model of a university preparatory high school located on a university campus. We believe this to be a winning educational model for our students and for the university.

With the announcement of this first school MLENA also indicated our intent to open additional university schools in coming years and KPU was quick to respond to this opportunity.

The signing of this MOU establishes our plan enter into detailed negotiations, aiming to open MLUS-KPU, in September 2017, located on the Richmond Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University Campus.

http://www.mapleleafschools.com/about-maple-leaf/news.php

The open house will be held at the Gravenhurst Opera House in the Trillium Court and will offer the pubic the chance to review the site plans, learn about the organization and discuss the proposal with their representatives.

The public will also have the chance to provide input and ask questions, says the release.

Later on February 28, from 2:00-300 pm, a special council Meeting will be held at Town Office, 3-5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst, for council to also hear from the proponents..

Background provided by town:

On October 25, 2016 Gravenhurst Council authorized the Chief Administrative Officer to enter into negotiations with Maple Leaf Education Systems for the purpose of creating a partnership to acquire and develop the MRC lands.

Through a Request for Expression of Interest a joint venture between Knightstone Capital Management Inc. and Maple Leaf Education Systems was selected to develop an educational facility that would include academic spaces, administrative offices, athletic facilities, performing arts space and full dormitories.

Additionally land would be set aside for a residential development, a not-for-profit or community group development and a public park.

The proposed development plans bring the following in terms of potential economic benefit to the area:

200+ year round jobs for operation of the school

200 jobs and $40 million in labour income during construction

$400 million of operating expenses over a 25 year period

Anticipated 6000 person years of employment over a 25 year period.

For more information, please contact Glen B. Davies, CAO, Town of Gravenhurst at glen.davies@gravenhurst.ca

705-687-3412 Ext. 245