MP Clement lashes out in House at Wynne, Liberals after Gravenhurt butcher says he’s forced to sell off meat to pay soaring hydro bill

OTTAWA – Parry Sound-Muskoka MP, Tony Clement, highlighted today in the House of Commons the hydro rate horrors of Gravenhurst business owner, Dave Purdon, who was “forced to sell-off his meats at half price in order to pay his electricity bill.”

Clement headlined his new release Friday: ‘Highlighting the Liberals` callous approach to small business.’

“Everywhere I go I hear about how the the Wynne Liberals in Ontario are gouging people on hydro and making it difficult for families and businesses like Dave Purdon`s Muskoka Meats to make ends meet,” said Clement in the release.

“While the Wynne government is literally turning the lights out on small businesses, their Liberal friends here in Ottawa are upping payroll taxes and dumping a carbon tax on top. It`s a vicious circle that ends up hurting our small businesses and best job creators.”

Clement said Muskoka Meats made headlines across Ontario last month with its hydro-prompted half-price sale. Purdon said he was selling at a loss just to get some cash to pay his bill.

His story of hydro woes is one of countless others across Parry Sound-Muskoka.

“It keeps getting harder and harder to run a small business. Every time you turn around there is another obstacle being put in your way. I used to think that small businesses were the ones creating new jobs, but with all these roadblocks, it just doesn`t seem that way anymore,” said Purdon.

Clement said the Conservative Party continues to be the voice of small business owners and will continue to advocate for reduced taxes and less red tape for entrepreneurs like Dave Purdon.