Innifsil man 9th snowmobile fatality of 2017 in Central Ontario after head-on collision Saturday

ORO-MEDONTE — A 60-year-old Innisfil man is dead after yet-another head-on snowmobile collision on a Central Ontario trail near hear.

He is the ninth person to die in sledding accident in central Ontario the past seven weeks.

OPP at Barrie said Sunday morning that they are investigating the collision between the two snowmachines that occurred at 1:46 pm Saturday, February 18 just off Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club Trail B near Line 15 north in Oro-Medonte Township.

They say a Red Yamaha snowmobile travelling southbound near OFSC Trail B collided head-on with an Arctic Cat travelling northbound off the trail.

As a result of the impact the driver of the Yamaha, Henry Mudde, 60, of Innisfil sustained fatal injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the Arctic Cat from Innisfil received minor Injuries. OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigator (TTCI) is continuing the investigation.

Since the beginning of 2017 Central Region OPP say they have responded to and investigated 17 snowmobile collisions where a person was injured and nine snowmobile collisions where a person has died, the most recent in Oro-Medonte.

The OPP says it is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death. Officers will be out in full force with RADAR units conducting speed enforcement on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trails. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind snowmobile operators the speed limit is 50km/h on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails and 20km/h on city streets. Visit opp.ca for more information.

OPP Central Region Traffic Management and the Snowmobile All Terrain Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) team would again strongly suggest to all snowmobile operators to follow the following tips and help us save lives:

Never operate while under the influence of Alcohol or Drugs!

Remember … NO ICE IS SAFE ICE! Conditions change due to several factors. What was safe last week may not be safe this week.

Check the ice thickness and quality with local ice hut operators and MNRF before riding on any frozen waterway

Wear a buoyant snowmobile suit and carry ice picks on you

Only travel on ice that is already well-tracked and stay on the marked Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trails

Never travel on a closed Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trail

Watch out for obstacles like rocks, stumps, docks, pressure cracks, fishing huts and open water created by bubblers and river mouths

Wear a proper snowmobile helmet and ensure it is FASTENED!

Carry a fully charged cellular phone in a waterproof case

Stop at Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs and always have your documentation ready for inspection.